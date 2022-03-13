Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to C$7.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 13.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

