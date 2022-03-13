Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.17 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

