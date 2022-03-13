Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.11.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 104,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $600.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

