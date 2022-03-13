Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calithera Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.31.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
