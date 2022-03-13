California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adagio Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. Adagio Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $78.82.
About Adagio Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
