California State Teachers Retirement System Has $375,000 Stock Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 252,765 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.41 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

