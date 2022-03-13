California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 86,641 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MASS opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $518.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.16.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

