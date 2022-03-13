California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Landec worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Landec by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 556,091 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 18,127.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 423,272 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 25.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 273,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Landec by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Landec during the third quarter worth about $370,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of LNDC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Landec Co. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

