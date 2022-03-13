California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNMD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $15,439,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $5,755,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,681,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 997,490 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.87. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.79 and a 12 month high of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $417.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

