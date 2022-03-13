CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 76.9% in February

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.70) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

