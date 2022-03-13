Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Sells $86,768.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $86,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

