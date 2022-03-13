Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Cowen

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.41.
BMBL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.
About Bumble (Get Rating)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
