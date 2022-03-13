Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Cowen

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.41.

BMBL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

