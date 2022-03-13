Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) PT at $27.43

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TROX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. 1,847,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

