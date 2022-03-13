Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,747. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

