Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Price Target at €12.30

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.30 ($13.37).

Several brokerages have commented on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($14.89) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.59) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

EOAN traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €10.28 ($11.17). 12,645,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.39. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

