Brokerages Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Target Price at $6.45

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDTX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 293,996 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,498. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

