Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target at $22.25

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CLLS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 330,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,475. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $200.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.25. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

