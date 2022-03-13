Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after buying an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after buying an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

