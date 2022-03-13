Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.38. Stepan reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.87. The company had a trading volume of 96,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,210. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 12-month low of $95.78 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.