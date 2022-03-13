Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.79. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 828,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,546. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

