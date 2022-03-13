Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.32). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 53,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,419. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.