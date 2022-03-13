Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.15). CVR Energy posted earnings of ($1.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE CVI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,540,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,355. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.