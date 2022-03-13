Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 13th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.23 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.