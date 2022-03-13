Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.78.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
BMY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 14,023,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.
In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 306,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
