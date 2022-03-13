Brio Consultants LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.95. 285,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.