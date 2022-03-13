Brio Consultants LLC Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.81. 1,636,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,011. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

