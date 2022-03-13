Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 202.9% in February

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bright Scholar Education stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Scholar Education has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

