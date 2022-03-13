Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.86.

BFAM stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

