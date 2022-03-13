Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

