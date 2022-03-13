Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BREE. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Shares of LON BREE opened at GBX 82.10 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

