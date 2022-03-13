BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.57. 28,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,337. The company has a market cap of $408.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

