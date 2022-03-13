Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCLI. StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 38,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,277. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

