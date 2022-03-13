Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
A number of research firms recently commented on BCLI. StockNews.com lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
NASDAQ:BCLI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 38,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,277. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.