Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Boral stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38. Boral has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Get Boral alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia and Others. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.