BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $89,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

