BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE DSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 94,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,766. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (DSM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.