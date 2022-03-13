BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ITP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.33.

ITP stock opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$39.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

