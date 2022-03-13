BMO Capital Markets Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $365.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.69.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $304.47 on Friday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $286.12 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

