Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

BLMN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

