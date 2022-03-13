Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. 1,273,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,223. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.