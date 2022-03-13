BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 41.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

