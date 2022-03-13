Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
