Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

