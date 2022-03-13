BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 204,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

