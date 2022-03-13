Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.4% over the last three years.

NYSE:BTT opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 356,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

