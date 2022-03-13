Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.05.
In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $378,687.
About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.