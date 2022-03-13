Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $96,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $378,687.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 342,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

