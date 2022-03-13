BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:BGY opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $6.70.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.