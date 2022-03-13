BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,448,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,228 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 230,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.