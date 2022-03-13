Bitcoin Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,634.43 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $22,634.43 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.04 or 0.06616286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.22 or 1.00073835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041351 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

