Bitcoin Incognito One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $17,677.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

