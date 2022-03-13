BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioNTech by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BioNTech by 161.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

