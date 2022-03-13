Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $197.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.34. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.94 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

