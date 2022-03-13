Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.41. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other Biodesix news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

